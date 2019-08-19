North India rains: Cloudbursts kill three in Uttarakhand, 22 missing 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cloudbursts at Mori block in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district wreaked havoc in several villages and killed three people on Sunday.

As many as 22 people are also missing. State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams were rushed to the affected areas but rescue operations are being hampered by incessant rains.

“We have dispatched teams of NDRF, SDRF, police and revenue department. We are also ready with relief packages to be dropped by air route for the people who are stranded due to bad weather conditions.

Till now, eight people are reported to be missing,” said Ashish Chauhan, district magistrate, Uttarkashi district.

“There have been damages at many places due to the rains but appropriate directions have been given to the officials concerned to clear it as soon as possible.” The DM is keeping a close watch on the situation and rescue work.

“We got information about the damages in the morning at around 8.30 AM from the district headquarters. As per our initial information, at least seven to eight houses have been damaged in Arakot village,” said a SDRF official. With agency inputs

Chardham yatra hit

The Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway was blocked at Lambagad and Tangri.

Also blocked are the Kedarnath highway at Banswada and Jamu Nursery, Gangotri NH at Harshil, Badeti and Helgugad and Yamunotri Highway at Dabarkot.

All these Chardhan routes collectively form a major religious circuit in Uttarakhand.

Landslide on the Kailash-Mansarovar route has also affected the pilgrimage following which the devotees were being taken to safer places.