Photojournalist with prominent Hindi daily, brother shot dead in UP's Saharanpur

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A photojournalist with a prominent Hindi daily and his brother were shot dead in Saharanpur district on Sunday morning following an altercation over the disposal of cow dung, prompting opposition parties to slam the government on law and order.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of the deceased, however, the SP and the Congress slammed the ruling BJP over the alleged collapse of law and order and failure to provide adequate compensation.

Ashish (23), a photographer with Dainik Jagran newspaper, and his brother Ashutosh (19) were killed by their neighbour Mahipal Saini and his sons, Senior Superintendent of Police (Saharanpur) Dinesh Kumar P said.

Three teams have been formed to nab the absconding culprits.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meanwhile alleged that UP was “in the grip of criminals” with help from the state government.