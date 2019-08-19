Trial against Tarun Tejpal in sexual harassment case to be concluded in six months: SC

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to quash the charges against Tarun Tejpal, former editor-in-chief of Tehelka Magazine, in the 2013 sexual assault case registered by his former junior colleague.

The top court also said that the trial is to be concluded in a period of six months.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra and comprising of Justice M R Shah, passed the order on Tejpal's plea which quashing of charges against him framed by a trial court in Goa.

Claiming innocence, Vikas Singh, senior lawyer and former Additional Solicitor General appeared for Tarun Tejpal in the case.

Tejpal, a veteran journalist, was accused of sexual assault by a female colleague in November 2013. He was arrested on November 30, 2013, and is currently on bail.

On September 29, 2017, a trial court in Goa charged Tejpal under sections 376(2) (Rape), 354 A (Sexual harassment) and 342 (wrongful confinement). He, however, pleaded not guilty.

Following the framing of charges, Tejpal had moved the Apex Court seeking quashing of the sections levelled against him, to which the Supreme Court on August 06, reserved its order.