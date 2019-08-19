Home Nation

Trial against Tarun Tejpal in sexual harassment case to be concluded in six months: SC

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra asked Goa's lower court to complete the trial preferably within six months in the case against Tejpal.

Published: 19th August 2019 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to quash the charges against Tarun Tejpal, former editor-in-chief of Tehelka Magazine, in the 2013 sexual assault case registered by his former junior colleague.

The top court also said that the trial is to be concluded in a period of six months.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra and comprising of Justice M R Shah, passed the order on Tejpal's plea which quashing of charges against him framed by a trial court in Goa.

Claiming innocence, Vikas Singh, senior lawyer and former Additional Solicitor General appeared for Tarun Tejpal in the case.

ALSO READ | Sexual harassment-accused M J Akbar, Tarun Tejpal feature in Editors Guild's updated members list

Tejpal, a veteran journalist, was accused of sexual assault by a female colleague in November 2013. He was arrested on November 30, 2013, and is currently on bail.

On September 29, 2017, a trial court in Goa charged Tejpal under sections 376(2) (Rape), 354 A (Sexual harassment) and 342 (wrongful confinement). He, however, pleaded not guilty.

Following the framing of charges, Tejpal had moved the Apex Court seeking quashing of the sections levelled against him, to which the Supreme Court on August 06, reserved its order. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tarun Tejpal Supreme Court Tehelka
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp