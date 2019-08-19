Home Nation

Water supply affected in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra due to heavy rains

The lift water supply scheme for 75 per cent area of the Jai Singhpur sub-division got damaged near Kangain bridge at Mand Khad.

By PTI

SHIMLA: The water supply has been adversely affected in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district due to heavy rainfall, an official said on Monday.

Welding of the damaged pipes was getting delayed due to incessant rains and it might take two-three days to restore the supply, the official said.

Meanwhile, the Averi-Bajirbody road and the Bajaura-Kataula road near Ropa in Kullu district are blocked due to landslide, the officials said.

Heavy rains have claimed at least 22 lives in the state over the past two days and the meteorological department has predicted that the downpour is likely to continue for another 24 hours.

