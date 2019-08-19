Home Nation

Why worry if you have done no wrong: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis to MNS chief Raj Thackeray on ED notice

Devendra Fadnavis warned the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena of consequences if it resorted to protests that inconvenienced the public.

Published: 19th August 2019 08:01 PM

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: MNS president Raj Thackeray, who has received an Enforcement Directorate notice in the IL&FS case, need not worry if he had done no wrong, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday.

Fadnavis said he learnt about the ED notice to Thackeray from the media.

He warned the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) of "consequences" if it resorted to protests that inconvenienced the public.

The ED has issued the notice to Thackeray in connection with its money laundering probe in the IL&FS alleged payment default case.

Thackeray has been asked by the ED to appear before the investigating officer in the case on August 22, according to officials.

Speaking to reporters at his official residence 'Varsha' here, Fadnavis said, "I am as much aware of the ED notice to Raj as much as you (reporters) are. If he has done nothing wrong, he should not be afraid of such a notice." 

ALSO READ: IL&FS probe - ED summons MNS chief Raj Thackeray, party dubs it 'political vendetta'

On the MNS' threat of organising street protests against what the party claimed was "political vendetta", the CM said there was no need to create trouble for people.

"There is no need to create problems for the people. If Raj has done nothing wrong, his party should not create problem for common people," he said.

"If they (MNS) engage in any untoward incident, they will face the consequences," Fadnavis warned.

The ED is probing Thackeray's involvement in the case in connection with the IL&FS group's loan equity investment in a company called Kohinoor CTNL.

Besides Thackeray, former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi's son Unmesh Joshi has also been summoned by the ED in the same case.

The company was promoted by Unmesh Joshi and is constructing the Kohinoor Square towers in Mumbai.

Thackeray and Unmesh Joshi had jointly bid for some assets after creating a consortium, but later the MNS chief quit.

IL&FS invested over Rs 200 crore in Kohinoor CTNL and is said to have suffered a loss in the deal.

