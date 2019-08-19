Yogi Adityanath Cabinet reshuffle postponed due to Jaitley's deteriorating health

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The much-awaited cabinet reshuffle of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has been postponed.

The reshuffle which was to take place on Monday was deferred late on Sunday as reports came in of the deteriorating health of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley in Delhi.

Preparations for the swearing-in ceremony had begun and legislators, who were to be sworn in, were asked to reach the state capital.

Distribution of invitation cards was suddenly stopped late on Sunday and officials confirmed the postponement of the swearing-in ceremony.

This was to be the first cabinet reshuffle of the Yogi government since its formation in March 2017.

The Yogi government has a total of 43 ministers, including the Chief Minister. There are 18 Cabinet Ministers, nine Ministers of State with Independent charge and 13 Ministers of State, including two Deputy Chief Ministers -- Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma.

The maximum strength of the council of ministers can be 15 per cent of the Assembly's total strength.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has 403 seats and hence, the state can have a maximum of 61 ministers, including the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, official sources said that the expansion and reshuffle was likely to take place later this week "if all goes well".