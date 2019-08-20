Home Nation

13 Rajasthan districts receive excess rainfall this monsoon season

Only four districts are under the deficit rainfall category while there is no district with scanty rainfall.

A view of a temple partially submerged in Pushkar Lake after heavy monsoon rain rose the water level of the lake in Pushkar Sunday August 18 2019. | PTI

By PTI

JAIPUR: Thirteen out of the total 33 districts in Rajasthan recorded excess rainfall this season, according to the Water Resources Department.

The state as a whole recorded 546.84 mm rains, which is 44.8 per cent more than the normal rainfall of 377.52 mm from June 1 to August 19.

Baran, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dausa, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jodhpur, Kota, Pratapgarh, Sawaimadhopur, Tonk and Udaipur are under the category of excess rainfall (20-59 per cent) while Ajmer, Bhilwara, Bundi, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Rajsamand and Sikar recorded abnormal (60 per cent or more) rainfall.

The districts with normal rainfall (19 per cent to-19 per cent) are Alwar, Banswara, Barmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Dholpur, Jalore and Sirohi.

Deficit rainfall (-20 to -59 per cent) was recorded in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer and Karauli.

253 of the total 810 dams in the state are filled, while 359 are partially filled and 198 are empty.

