BJP gears up for by-elections for four Assam Assembly constituencies

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Bharatiya Janata Party in Assam is prepared to contest by-elections for four Assembly constituencies, expected to be held in November.

By-elections to Jania, Sonari, Ratabari and Rangapara have been necessitated as the sitting MLAs got elected to the Lok Sabha.

Jania was held by the Congress while the remaining three seats were with the BJP.

Around 34 people have sought the BJP’s ticket to contest polls from Jania where the Muslims are in a majority.

BJP leader Dewan Dhrubajyoti Maral said the fact that 34 people evinced interest to contest spoke volumes about the rising popularity of the party.