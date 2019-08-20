Home Nation

Centre trying to 'strangulate' democratically elected government in Puducherry, says Congress leader Mukul Wasnik

Addressing a meeting to celebrate the 75th birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in Puducherry, Wasnik said the Centre was 'creating problems' for the territorial government.

Published: 20th August 2019 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Mukul Wasnik

Congress leader Mukul Wasnik (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik Tuesday charged the NDA government at the Centre with trying to "strangulate" the democratically elected government in Puducherry.

Addressing a meeting to celebrate the 75th birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi Tuesday here, Wasnik said the Centre was "creating problems" for the territorial government.

"But, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his cabinet colleagues would fight out the challenge posed by the Centre and they would all be successful in their efforts to protect democracy.

"The All India Congress Committee General Secretary recalled that late leader Rajiv Gandhi had launched several missions to promote technology, literacy, empowerment of women and also country's economic growth.

Hitting out at the central government for withdrawing the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir, Wasnik said "Jammu and Kashmir had a state government. But now it had been reduced to a status of a Union Territory and two Union Territories have been carved out of Jammu and Kashmir.

"This is for the first time a state had been reduced to a Union Territory. This is the style of functioning of the central government," he said.

The Congress leader called upon the party cadre to take a pledge on the occasion to ensure that the mission of Rajiv Gandhi to make India a strong democratic country was achieved.

"We will not compromise whenever democracy is attacked. It is our bold and clear determination," he added.

In his address, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said the BJP-led government at the Centre was adopting "injurious measures" as could be seen in the sharp decline in the automobile sector, agricultural sector and economic growth.

Claiming that the Puducherry government was facing several obstacles, he said they were being overcome fast.

Secretary of the AICC Sanjay Dutt, PCC President and PWD Minister A Namassivayam, Welfare Minister M Kandasamy and Government whip R K R Anandaraman were among those who spoke.

Earlier Congress leaders Mukul Wasnik, Sanjay Dutt, Chief Minister Narayanasamy, Speaker V P Sivakolundhu, Ministers and legislators were among those who paid floral tributes at the statue of Rajiv Gandhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Puducherry Pondicherry Mukul Wasnik Congress
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp