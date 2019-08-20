Home Nation

Father held in UP for sexually assaulting daughters with wife's 'active consent'

The elder daughter is living in her home while the younger sister, a minor, has been sent to a shelter home.

Published: 20th August 2019 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Police begin probe into alleged rape of HIV positive girl in shelter home.

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By IANS

Raped by dad, woman manages to save sister from similar fate t'

LUCKNOW: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old woman has alleged that she was repeatedly raped by her father for over a decade with her mother's "active consent" who even gave her contraceptives.

The girl, who lives in Chinhat on the outskirts of Lucknow, told the police that she had reconciled to her fate, but when her father started sexually abusing her younger sister; she mustered courage and approached the police.

The 44-year-old accused father has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, on charges of raping and sexually abusing his two daughters. He is absconding and the mother, 42, has been arrested for abetting the crime.

The two survivors have recorded their statements before a magistrate.

The elder daughter approached an NGO who, with the help of the police, rescued the girls from their home. The elder daughter is living in her home while the younger sister, a minor, has been sent to a shelter home.

SHO Chinhat, Sachin Singh, said the father had been booked for rape, causing miscarriage without a woman's consent and criminal intimidation, and also under the POCSO Act 8

Archana Singh, in charge of the NGO Asha Jyoti Kendra, said the survivor told her that she was being raped since the tender age of six.

"Her mother knew about it all along and used to give her contraceptives and medicines to abort pregnancies. She told me that she had accepted the torture as her destiny but could not tolerate it when her father started molesting her younger sister," she said.

She further said that recently, their father became more aggressive and even started writing them sexually explicit letters.

"The complainant said that their two brothers (aged 18 and 8 years), the tenant in their house and some of their relatives knew about the actions of her father but no one opposed it.

"Finally, she mustered enough courage and narrated everything to her principal, who then asked her to contact our NGO," Singh said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rape Uttar Pradesh rape Lucknow POCSO POCSO Act
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Speeding MUV rams into eatery in Bangalore, seven injured
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Gallery
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp