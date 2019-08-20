Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh man booked for giving triple talaq to his wife

The accused, identified only as Saddam, had divorced his wife Aamreen Baig through 'talaq-e-biddat' which was banned under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

Published: 20th August 2019 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes

By PTI

KHARGONE: A 25-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh has been booked under the newly-enacted law for allegedly giving triple talaq (divorce) to his 19-year-old wife within four months of their marriage, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified only as Saddam, had divorced his wife Aamreen Baig through 'talaq-e-biddat' which was banned under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

"Saddam, a mechanic by profession, and his family members allegedly harassed and beat up Aamreen demanding Rs one lakh for setting up a garage," Kotwali police station in-charge Lalit Singh Dagur said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

Saddam had married Aamreen in April this year.

"Aamreen had gone to her parents' place to celebrate Bakri Eid. After returning to her in-laws on August 16, she was beaten up by Saddam and others for money. Saddam then threw her out of his house after uttering the word 'talaq' thrice," said the police officer.

On the complaint of the woman, Saddam was booked under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code for dowry and harassment, he added.

The new legislation makes the practice of instant divorce among Muslims a punishable offence with three-year imprisonment.

Further investigation is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
triple talaq Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh triple talaq cases Madhya Pradesh crime Madhya Pradesh crime cases
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp