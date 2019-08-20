Home Nation

Man sells phone for daughter's treatment after government hospital runs out of vaccine in Haryana

A daily wage labourer bought anti-rabies vaccine from outside the hospital after his 3-year-old daughter was bitten in the face by a stray dog.

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By ANI

JHAJJAR: Government hospitals of Haryana on Monday ran out of anti-rabies vaccines, forcing patients to buy the same from outside at inflated rates.

One such case came to light where a daily wage laborer bought anti-rabies vaccine from outside the hospital after his 3-year-old daughter was bitten in the face by a stray dog. The man had to mortgage his mobile phone for buying an injection worth Rs 4,500 from a private chemist shop.

The victim Gunjan though was given first aid by the doctors at Jhajjhar hospital but was later referred to Rohtak PGIMS for the treatment due to a drug shortage.

"After the dog bit my daughter, we rushed her to Jhajjar hospital. The doctors told us they do not have an injection and told us to go to Rohtak. We were told that Rohtak will provide all the medicines and injections for free but there also I had to buy the anti-rabies injection from outside the hospital for Rs 4,500. As we were carrying only Rs 2,000, my husband mortgage his cell phone for the treatment," said mother of the victim.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) RS Punia spoke to ANI on the same and said that he has informed the medical superintendent about the case and is waiting for his response. "I have informed the medical superintendent about the matter. We are waiting for his comment on the matter and surely brief the media on the same shortly."

