Miscreants attack Assam MP Naba Sarania’s convoy with stones

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The miscreants attacked the convoy of Assam’s Kokrajhar MP, Naba Kumar Sarania, with stones on Monday night. He and others in the convoy escaped unscathed.

The incident occurred on a highway near Pathsala in Lower Assam’s Barpeta district when the MP was returning home after attending a programme at Bijni in Chirang district. He sniffed the hand of his political rivals in the incident.

Sarania, who filed a case with the police, said the assailants had targeted a car that was behind his vehicle.

“I used a Tata Safari when I went to attend the programme. While returning, I used a different vehicle. The miscreants had targeted the Tata Safari. Probably, they thought I was in that vehicle,” the insurgent leader-turned-politician said.

“I received inputs recently that my supporters might come under attack. Accordingly, I had alerted them. I had no idea it could happen with me. I suspect that this is the handiwork of my political adversaries,” the two-time Independent MP said.

The police said they were conducting a probe. No arrest was made so far.