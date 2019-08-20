Home Nation

Notice served to 400 packaging companies in Bihar over single-use plastics

The minister also mentioned that Coca-Cola and Sudha Dairy farms have agreed to recycle the used plastics bottles.

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday said that notices have been served to over 400 plastics packaging companies to collect the plastics wastes from the spots where the products are sold in Patna.

Modi was speaking as chief guest at a two-day capacity building workshop on "Six Waste Management Rules, 2026".

"Strong actions would be taken against whichever, out of 400 plastics packaging companies, will fail to compliance the notices served by Bihar State Pollution Control Board," he warned.

He said that state government will issue draft notification to ban the single-use plastic products which are used in different social functions in for meaningful implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign on making "Plastic Free India", from October 2 this year. 

"We have received around 600 suggestions including 236 suggestions from the manufacturers and traders of plastics products of state on how to make India free from plastics," he added.

The minister also mentioned that Coca-Cola and Sudha Dairy farms have agreed to recycle the used plastics bottles of their products after use in Patna after setting up waste management plants.

