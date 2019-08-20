PM Narendra Modi hails ISRO for successful entry of Chandrayaan-2 into moon's orbit 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated ISRO for Chandrayaan-2 successfully entering the lunar orbit, saying it is an important step in the landmark journey to the Moon.

The Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) manoeuvre was completed successfully at 9.02 am as planned, using the onboard propulsion system, India's space agency said in a statement.

Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) of #Chandrayaan2 maneuver was completed successfully today (August 20, 2019). The duration of maneuver was 1738 seconds beginning from 0902 hrs IST



"Congratulations to Team @isro on #Chandrayaan2 entering the Moon's orbit. This is an important step in the landmark journey to the Moon," Modi tweeted.