PM Narendra Modi hails ISRO for successful entry of Chandrayaan-2 into moon's orbit
The Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) manoeuvre was completed successfully at 9.02 am as planned, using the onboard propulsion system, India's space agency said in a statement.
Published: 20th August 2019 03:04 PM | Last Updated: 20th August 2019 03:34 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated ISRO for Chandrayaan-2 successfully entering the lunar orbit, saying it is an important step in the landmark journey to the Moon.
ALSO READ: Chandrayaan-2 successfully manoeuvres into lunar orbit, says ISRO
The Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) manoeuvre was completed successfully at 9.02 am as planned, using the onboard propulsion system, India's space agency said in a statement.
#ISRO— ISRO (@isro) August 20, 2019
Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) of #Chandrayaan2 maneuver was completed successfully today (August 20, 2019). The duration of maneuver was 1738 seconds beginning from 0902 hrs IST
For more details visit https://t.co/FokCl5pDXg
"Congratulations to Team @isro on #Chandrayaan2 entering the Moon's orbit. This is an important step in the landmark journey to the Moon," Modi tweeted.
Congratulations to Team @isro on #Chandrayaan2 entering the Moon’s orbit. This is an important step in the landmark journey to the Moon.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2019
Best wishes for its successful culmination.