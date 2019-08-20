Russian woman left helpless after Chhattisgarh cabbie flees with her belongings

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: A Russian woman, who was visiting her friend at Dalli-Rajhara in Durg district of Chhattisgarh, was robbed of her belongings by her cab driver.

The driver, according to Durg police, stopped the cab on some pretext and asked the passenger to alight the cab. The moment she got down, he drove away with all her belongings.

“The Russian woman is in Durg to meet her friend. The driver was reportedly hired by Ola, so we also contacted the cab company seeking details of the person and the car. A hunt has been launched to trace him. The woman, who doesn’t have any information about the driver or the vehicle, has been accommodated at a ‘Sakhi’ centre. The robbed bag carried her passport, air ticket, currency and cellphone”, the Durg superintendent of police Prakhar Pandey told Express.

She was scheduled to board the Delhi-bound flight from Raipur on Tuesday.

“Our investigation is on. The police have contacted her relatives who live in Delhi who are on the way to Raipur,” the SP added.