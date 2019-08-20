Taking cue from BJP, Congress to launch membership campaign in Chhattisgarh

Home Nation

Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking a cue from BJP’s membership drive, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has asked the party’s Chhattisgarh unit to launch a membership drive in the state to ensure that the party is connected to people on the ground.

Sonia on Monday met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel, state party chief Mohan Markam, health minister T S Singh Deo and AICC in-charge PL Punia.

This was her first meeting with state leadership after taking over as party president.

The leaders also discussed bypolls in two assembly constituencies, one of which fell vacant after Congress MLA won from Bastar in the Lok Sabha election. Despite a sweep in the assembly elections in 2018, the party managed to win only 2 seats in the Lok Sabha polls while the BJP won 9.      

“She said that the party has formed government in the state and should continue to focus on starting massive membership drive in the state. Efforts should also be made to take schemes of the state government to people and ensure benefits reach all,” said Punia, adding there was a discussion on preparation for bypolls in the state.   

Chhattisgarh has announced a series of incentives for people, including increasing reservation quota to backward class. Bhagel has announced 27%  reservation to the OBCs, 13%  to the SCs and 32% to the STs.

