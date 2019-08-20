Two cops killed in crossfire with criminals in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: At least two police officers including the in-charge of Special Investigation Team (SIT) were killed in an exchange of fire between the cops and a gang of criminals in Bihar's Saran district late on Tuesday evening. A constable also sustained critical injuries.

According to the police, the firing began at Marhuara market under the Marhuara PS limits when the SIT was conducting an investigation into a case. As soon as the firing started began, a commotion broke out into the streets and people started running desperately to safer places.

The deceased men have been identified as SI Mithilesh Kumar Sah( in-charge of SIT) and constable Mohhamed Afroz. The injured constable has been identified as Rajneesh Kumar,who has sustained a bullet injury in one of his legs.

Following the incident, the entire market turned into a fortress as several troops of police were rushed to the spot. The injured constable was rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) in critical condition.

The police forces were in a Bolero car, which also wore the hit-marks of bullets. Details were awaited as senior police officers were on way to the spot and their cellphones were saying not reachable.