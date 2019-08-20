Two geologists thrashed on suspicion of being child-lifters in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Sharing fruits with children grazing their cattle proved costly for two geologists after locals mistook them to be child-lifters and thrashed them black and blue. The incident took place in Chafla village of Rohtas district in Bihar on Monday evening.

The victims, identified as R L Rotang of Manipur and Manish Kumar from Kolkata, were conducting a survey in the rural area, the police said. The two took shelter under a road bridge after it started raining. As they were waiting for the downpour to stop, they offered apples and bananas to children who were waiting there. "One of the kids went running to the nearby village and told the elders that some people are luring children with fruits," a police official said.

Armed with traditional weapons, angry villagers rushed to the spot and beat up the two geologists. In a fit of rage, they also damaged their car. The geologists, however, managed to escape.

Based on a complaint filed by Rotang, an FIR has been lodged against 100 unknown persons under relevant sections of IPC.

Earlier this month, two Sikhs were beaten up in Danapur on suspicion of being child lifters. Bihar has so far witnessed 32 such incidents of mob violence and lynchings.