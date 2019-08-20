Home Nation

Two geologists thrashed on suspicion of being child-lifters in Bihar

The victims, identified as R L Rotang and Manish Kumar took shelter from rain under a road bridge. Here they offered apples and bananas to children who were waiting there.

Published: 20th August 2019 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

mob lynching

Image of a protest against mob lynching used for representational purpose only

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: Sharing fruits with children grazing their cattle proved costly for two geologists after locals mistook them to be child-lifters and thrashed them black and blue. The incident took place in Chafla village of Rohtas district in Bihar on Monday evening. 

The victims, identified as R L Rotang of Manipur and Manish Kumar from Kolkata, were conducting a survey in the rural area, the police said. The two took shelter under a road bridge after it started raining. As they were waiting for the downpour to stop, they offered apples and bananas to children who were waiting there. "One of the kids went running to the nearby village and told the elders that some people are luring children with fruits," a police official said. 

Armed with traditional weapons, angry villagers rushed to the spot and beat up the two geologists. In a fit of rage, they also damaged their car. The geologists, however, managed to escape. 

Based on a complaint filed by Rotang, an FIR has been lodged against 100 unknown persons under relevant sections of IPC. 

Earlier this month, two Sikhs were beaten up in Danapur on suspicion of being child lifters. Bihar has so far witnessed 32 such incidents of mob violence and lynchings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Child lifters suspicion Bihar Chafla village Geologists beaten up
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp