UP woman waiting for bus offered lift, gang-raped in car 

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 35-year-old woman, who was waiting for a bus to her home in Haryana, was allegedly raped by three men who offered her a lift in their car in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Tuesday.

Based on the survivor's complaint, two of the accused have been arrested, while the third one is absconding, Station House Officer Yashpal Dhama said.

He said the incident took place in Kairana town on Monday when the three accused offered a lift to the woman and took her to a forest near Jahanpura village, where they allegedly raped her.

The accused, before leaving the woman on the spot, threatened her of dire consequences if she disclosed the matter, Dhama said.

Police is interrogating the arrested men and the search for the third accused is on, the officer said.