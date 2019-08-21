Home Nation

400 prisoners from Kashmir being shifted to jails in Haryana 

"For the first time, some 400 prisoners from different jails in Kashmir are being shifted to four jails in Haryana. The process has already started," said Haryana Jails Minister Krishan Lal Panwar.

Published: 21st August 2019 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 06:42 PM

Jail

For representational purposes

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

After Uttar Pradesh, now it's the turn of Haryana to house prisoners from Jammu & Kashmir booked under various offences, with around 400 of them being shifted to four jails in the state.

Talking to this correspondent, Haryana Jails Minister Krishan Lal Panwar said, "For the first time, some 400 prisoners from different jails in Kashmir are being shifted to four jails in Haryana. The process has already started as some prisoners have been shifted to the Karnal jail.’’

"They will be kept apart from the other prisoners in the jails as per the jail manual. Also, the security of these jails will be increased as more police personnel and paramilitary forces will be deployed. They are being shifted due to security reasons after the scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir,’’ he said.

Sources in the jails department said that of the 400 prisoners being shifted from J&K to Haryana, around 200 of them will be lodged in Faridabad Jail and around 80 in Karnal Jail, of which 61 have already arrived in the jail.

Also, the Yamunanagar Jail will house around 50 inmates from the Valley, while the Jhajjar Jail will house some 70 prisoners. The prisoners who have already arrived have been kept in a separate enclosure to prevent them from influencing other inmates.

An official said that the security of these jails will be taken over soon by paramilitary forces. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had asked the Haryana government to make arrangements for these prisoners in Haryana jails, he added.

