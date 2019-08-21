Body of 3-year-old abducted boy found in Himachal

By PTI

SHIMLA: The body of a three-year-old boy, who was abducted a week ago from Kullu, was found in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Wednesday, police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the boy's parents at Kullu police station on August 14, an FIR was registered, Kullu SP Gaurav Singh said.

The minor's body was found lying on the banks of Beas river on Wednesday by Sujanpur Police in Hamirpur district, he said, adding that a post-mortem was being conducted.

The SP said police would investigate all possible angles in the case.