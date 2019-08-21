Home Nation

Centre to form high-level panel for recommending contours of reform in ordnance factories

The defence ministry has already taken an in-principle decision to reform the OFB with an aim to bring in professionalism and significantly enhance its productivity.

Published: 21st August 2019 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government will appoint a high-level committee to recommend restructuring of the nearly 200-year-old Ordnance Factory Board which operates 41 ammunition production facilities across the country, official sources said on Wednesday.

The defence ministry has already taken an in-principle decision to reform the OFB with an aim to bring in professionalism and significantly enhance its productivity.

Upset over the move, around 43,000 employees of the OFB began a month-long strike from Tuesday, arguing that the defence ministry has "arbitrarily" decided to convert ordnance factories from a government department to a corporation or a public sector undertaking.

"A high-level committee will be appointed soon to recommend restructuring of the OFB," a source said.

The OFB functions under the department of defence production of the ministry of defence. Reforming the OFB was one of the key focus areas for the defence ministry in the first 100 days of the Modi Government's second tenure.

"The government wants to make the OFB a world-class entity for which it plans to take several steps," the source said.

At present, the government has to shell out around Rs 5,000 crore annually to pay salaries of the OFB employees. Additionally, it gives around Rs 3,000 crore to OFB as operational cost.

The ordnance factories were set up as "captive centres" to serve the needs of the armed forces, but they have been facing performance-related issues for a long time.

"Concerns have been raised in various quarters over the last few decades, regarding the functioning of OFB which lacks professional attitude as is required from a production organisation like OFB," a senior defence ministry official said.

The defence ministry said present structure of OFB is inconsistent with the requirement of production centre which calls for lot of flexibility at managerial and functional level.

The decisions like modernisation of plant and machinery, entering into joint venture with other companies, entering into transfer-of-technology agreement are all subject to government regulations and instructions, reducing the leverage and flexibility of any dynamic production and marketing unit, the official said.

As a Government department, OFB cannot retain profits and, therefore, has no incentive to make profits, he said.

As a whole, OFB in its present structure of departmental organisation may not be appropriate for carrying out production activities and standing in competition with its competitors in private industry, the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ordnance factories Ordnance Factory Board
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp