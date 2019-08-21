Chidamabaram being 'shamefully hunted down' as truth incovenient to 'cowards': Priyanka Gandhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed the government over the action of probe agencies against former finance minister P Chidambaram, alleging that he is being "hunted down" as he speaks the truth which is "inconvenient to cowards".

Priyanka Gandhi also said that the party stands by Chidambaram.

Her expression of strong support to Chidambaram, who has also been a home minister, came a day after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him any protection from arrest in the INX media case.

Hours after the High Court ruling, a team of CBI officers landed at Chidambaram's posh Jor Bagh residence to locate him, but left after not finding the senior Congress leader there.

"An extremely qualified and respected member of the Rajya Sabha, P Chidambaram ji has served our nation with loyalty for decades including as Finance Minister & Home Minister," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

"He unhesitatingly speaks truth to power and exposes the failures of this government, but the truth is inconvenient to cowards so he is being shamefully hunted down.

We stand by him and will continue to fight for the truth no matter what the consequences are," she said.