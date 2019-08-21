Home Nation

Chidambaram seeks documents of suit filed by 63 moons

The company's lawyer, Bhavesh Thakur, said after receiving the letter, a copy of the suit and other relevant documents were sent to Chidambaram.

Published: 21st August 2019

P Chidambaram

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. (File | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, who is facing a summons notice from the Bombay High Court in a suit filed by 63 moons technology company seeking Rs 10,000 crore in damages, has sought a copy of the plaint and other relevant documents from the firm.

The high court on July 24 directed Chidambaram and two bureaucrats to remain present in person or through their lawyers on October 15 to respond to the claims made by the company, formerly known as Financial Technologies Ltd.

On August 14, Chidambaram's lawyer Nitesh Jain sought a copy of the plaint and all documents that the company has relied upon.

"The summons was not accompanied by a copy of the plaint or any other annexures, hence the summons is in non-compliance with relevant provisions of the Code of Civil Procedure," the letter by Chidambaram's lawyers said.

The company's lawyer, Bhavesh Thakur, on Tuesday said after receiving the letter, a copy of the suit and other relevant documents were sent to Chidambaram.

ALSO READ: Chidambaram, two top babus summoned in Rs 10,000 crore lawsuit by 63 Moons

63 moons technologies filed the suit on June 12 against Chidambaram, Ministry of Skill Development's secretary K P Krishnan and former Forward Markets Commission (FMC) chairman Ramesh Abhishek.

The company alleged that it was facing continuous "targeted and malafide actions" in the wake of an "engineered payment default crisis" at one of its subsidiaries, the National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL).

It claimed that the probe by multiple agencies did not find any money trail reaching NSEL, 63 moons and its founder Jignesh Shah.

However, the group was targeted as part of a "conspiracy" hatched by Chidambaram, Krishnan and Abhishek, the suit alleged.

The company demanded Rs 10,000 crore in damages.

