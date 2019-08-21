Congress remembers Rajiv Gandhi on 75th birth anniversary

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Paying tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, former prime minister Manmohan Singh expressed concern over “growing intolerance and communal polarisation”.

Speaking at an event organised to celebrate the 75th birth anniversary of former PM Gandhi, Singh said, “Another cause for solemn reflection today is some disturbing trends that our country has been witnessing over the past few years. These unpleasant trends of growing intolerance, communal polarization, growing incidence of violent crimes propelled by hatred of certain groups and of mobs taking the law in their own hands can only damage our polity.”

Singh talked about how Rajiv set the direction for equipping India for entering the new millennium with a progressive, modern and scientific outlook. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, Priyanka along with entire Congress leadership paid tributes to former prime minister on his 75th birth anniversary.