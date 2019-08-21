Ex-IPS officer who first reported against Anant Singh's arms cache fears threat to life

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Amitabh Kumar Das, a former IPS officer of 1984 batch, shot off a letter to Bihar's director general of police (DGP) Gupteshwar Panday on Wednesday fearing threat to his life from don-turned-MLA Anant Singh.

Das in his letter wrote, "On March 5 in 2009, it was me who had reported to the police headquarters about a huge cache of AK 47 and 56 rifles has been stocked by the MLA at his native village Ladama. A decade after my report, recovery of one AK 47 with ammunition has confirmed the authenticity of my report".

Das further wrote, "I have come to know from some sources that independent MLA Anant Singh has hatched a conspiracy to kill me and has given a contract on it to a shooter". He has demanded adequate security of two BMP-1 Gorakha commandos in view of high threat perception.

"In case of failure in providing me security, the state police would be responsible for any kind of untoward incident occurs with me," Das warned.

Anant Singh has been absconding since last Saturday after he was booked under relevant sections of (Unlawful Activities Prevention Amendment Act, after an AK 47 and other ammunition were recovered from his ancestral home in Ladama.

The Barh police had obtained an unbailable warrant of arrest against him and conducting raids at various suspected hideouts to nab the fugitive MLA.