Food firms sending ration to flood-hit Punjab, says Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday said that food processing companies responded generously to provide dry rations for flood-hit Punjab.

In a statement here, the minister asked the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers as well as volunteers at large to assist her in distribution of the relief material.

She also urged people to help her in identifying the worst affected places so that relief work could be prioritized accordingly.

"Volunteers can share such locations with me", she said adding she would personally supervise the distribution of the relief material in the next few days.

Badal said she had received widespread complaints from the people that though the floodwaters had destroyed thousands of acres of paddy crop and even damaged houses in villages in parts of Ropar and Anandpur Sahib besides Sultanpur Lodhi, Shahkot and Phillaur, adequate relief had not reached the affected people.

"Keeping in view this sentiment, I approached several food processing companies and they have donated dry rations including milk powder, biscuits, ready to eat snacks as well as one lakh litres of beverages and bottled water," she added.