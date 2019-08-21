Home Nation

Former Bihar cop alleges of threat to life from absconding MLA Anant Singh

In a letter written to the Director-General of Police, Amitabh Kumar has sought police protection claiming a threat to his life.

Published: 21st August 2019 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar MLA Anant Singh

Bihar MLA Anant Singh (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: A former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Bihar cadre, Amitabh Kumar Das has alleged of danger to his life from absconding Bihar lawmaker Anant Singh.

In a letter written to the Director-General of Police (DGP), Das has sought police protection claiming a threat to his life.

"In March 2009, I had given confidential information regarding the possession of AK 56 and AK 47 by Anant Singh. Now after the raid by police and recovery of the prohibited weapons, my information has been found correct. I have received information that a conspiracy is being hatched for my murder", the former IPS officer wrote in his letter.

ALSO READ: Will surrender in court in next 3-4 days, says Bihar MLA Anant Singh

It may be noted that independent lawmaker Singh has been absconding ever since a prohibited weapon and live ammunition were recovered from his residence

The police had on Monday issued a lookout notice against Singh, who is accused of possessing an AK-47 rifle and 26 rounds of live ammunition.

On Tuesday, a Patna court also issued an arrest warrant against independent MLA Anant Singh.

