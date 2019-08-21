Helicopter engaged in relief work crashes in rain-hit Uttarkashi, three dead

By PTI

DEHRADUN: A helicopter engaged in relief and rescue operations in rain-ravaged Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand crashed on Wednesday, killing three persons on board, an official said.

Uttarkashi Disaster Management officer Devendra Patwal said those on board included the pilot, co-pilot and a local.

The helicopter crashed near Moldi while returning after distributing relief material among the affected people, Uttarkashi Disaster Management officer Devendra Patwal told PTI over phone.

"According to preliminary information the crash did not occur at a high altitude and those on board should be safe," he said, adding details are awaited.

Only members of the crew were on board the aircraft when it crashed, he said. Torrential rains in Mori area of the district on Sunday left 16 persons dead and around half a dozen missing.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed grief over the deaths and prayed for strength to the family members of the deceased.

Torrential rains in Mori area of the district have left 16 people dead.