Home Nation

Helicopter engaged in relief work crashes in rain-hit Uttarkashi, three dead

The helicopter crashed near Moldi while returning after distributing relief material among the affected people.

Published: 21st August 2019 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

The helicopter crashed near Moldi while returning after distributing relief material.

The helicopter crashed near Moldi while returning after distributing relief material. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN:  A helicopter engaged in relief and rescue operations in rain-ravaged Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand crashed on Wednesday, killing three persons on board, an official said.

Uttarkashi Disaster Management officer Devendra Patwal said those on board included the pilot, co-pilot and a local.

The helicopter crashed near Moldi while returning after distributing relief material among the affected people, Uttarkashi Disaster Management officer Devendra Patwal told PTI over phone.

"According to preliminary information the crash did not occur at a high altitude and those on board should be safe," he said, adding details are awaited.

Only members of the crew were on board the aircraft when it crashed, he said. Torrential rains in Mori area of the district on Sunday left 16 persons dead and around half a dozen missing.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed grief over the deaths and prayed for strength to the family members of the deceased.

Torrential rains in Mori area of the district have left 16 people dead.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttarkashi Uttarkashi helicopter crash Uttarakhand floods
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp