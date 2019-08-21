Himachal landslides: Kullu-Manali road reopens for light vehicles

By PTI

SHIMLA: Several roads which were blocked in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district due to landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rains were reopened for light vehicles on Wednesday, police said.

Only light vehicles were allowed to ply on the Kullu-Manali route from Patlikuhal to Manali as the road is still damaged near Green Tax barrier, Kullu Superintendent of Police Guarav Singh said.

However, the road via Naggar from Patlikuhal has been reopened for heavy vehicles as well, he said.

The Banta Morh road near Gulaba in Manali and the Kullu-Anni road have also been reopened only for light vehicles, the SP said, adding the latter is badly damaged near Saujha.

He said Sarsari road on the Manikaran-Bhuntar route has been reopened for light vehicles and the Public Works Department is working to clear it for heavy vehicles too.

The traffic is, however, blocked on the Manali-Leh highway due to fresh landslides at Marhi between Manali and Rohtang, Singh added.