Incentives to filmmakers part of Information and Broadcasting Ministry's J-K package

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry is planning several incentives for film and television production companies to take their projects to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

As part of the massive development push for the region by the government, the I&B Ministry has held closed-door consultations with representatives of the entertainment industry to chalk out a plan to encourage them to look at the region as a viable centre.

Among the proposals on the table is a corporate package for production houses keen to visit Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with their units for shooting films and television serials.

The government is also open to amending the radio guidelines for setting up new FM stations in the region. Currently, a small number of private FM channels are operating in the Valley.

ALSO READ: Day-time relaxations continue in Kashmir; students stay away from schools

A capital investment for erecting new screens in the region is also on the cards along with developing other infrastructure required for film making.

Sources said that after taking inputs from the stake holders, the government will roll out it's incentive plan so that the region, known for it's beautiful locations, is used extensively for film production.

The film crews had almost stopped shooting in the region since the early 1990s when militancy destroyed peace in the Valley.

After the abrogation of Article 370 and reorganisation of the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to film makers to see Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as potential work areas.

The Prime Minister had appealed to the representatives of Hindi, Tamil and Telugu entertainment industry to look at Jammu and Kashmir as a destination for their projects.

Walking the talk, the government now wants to meet all the infrastructure demands of the industry to smoothen bottlenecks.