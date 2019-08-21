Home Nation

INX media case: P Chidambaram arrested by CBI amid high drama in Delhi

The former finance minister, accused in the INX media case, had been missing for 24 hours.

Published: 21st August 2019 09:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

P Chidambaram being taken away in a car by CBI officials. (Photo| Arun Thakur/ EPS)

P Chidambaram being taken away in a car by CBI officials. (Photo| Arun Thakur/ EPS)

By Online Desk

Congress leader P Chidambaram was arrested by CBI officials from his house after he made a dramatic appearance at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The former finance minister, accused in the INX media case, had been missing for 24 hours.

"Mr P Chidambaram has been arrested in connection with INX media case," a senior official of the agency," told PTI. A CBI spokesperson said he has been arrested on the basis of a warrant issued by a competent court.

The 73-year-old former minister will spend the night in the CBI lock-up before being produced before a special CBI court on Thursday, where the agency will seek his remand.

A medical examination was also conducted at the CBI office.

Delhi Police personnel blocked access to Chidambaram's house, even as milling media persons tried to get a better view of the happenings inside. Later, a CBI team arrived in a car to take the senior Congress leader into custody. 

Once inside, the CBI team completed the formalities of Chidambaram's arrest in the presence of his team of lawyers.

Chidambaram was driven to the CBI headquarters in a white car, with him seated in the middle and CBI personnel on either side.

Sources said CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla himself was present at the headquarters along with top officers for the questioning of former minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chidambaram INX Media case CBI P Chidambaram
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp