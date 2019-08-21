Kolkata diary

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

Trial on East-West section begins

Metro railway authorities will start an independent trial on the East-West route to make its staff familiar with the new Technology. The trial on 5.7 km stretch with stations will be held for four hours every day over a week. “The East-West Metro runs on modern technology and the staff has been trained. Now, they will conduct trial runs of the entire system on their own,’’ said a Metro official. The trials are being conducted to check whether drivers are speeding or jumping signals and if the trains are standing on the platforms in coordination with the platform screen doors. The doors of the train and platform screens should open together, the driver must stop the train at the correct position.

85 Bengal colleges to get principals

Principals will be recruited for 85 colleges by the end of December to meet the state government’s target to have permanent heads in all the 550 state-aided colleges in West Bengal. In each of these 85 colleges, a teacher-in-charge, the senior-most faculty, is running the institution in the absence of principals. At the end of August, an advertisement seeking application from college teachers for filling the vacant posts of principals will be published. The state college service commission has started the process of identifying the colleges that are now being run by teachers-in-charge. The colleges have been asked to send the requisition for filling the vacancies. The interviews for selecting the principals are expected to start next month.

No speeding on the Chingrighata flyover

Kolkata police commissioner Anuj Sharma issued an order to maintain a speed limit of 30 km on the Chingrighata flyover, which connects the EM Bypass to Sector V in Salt Lake. The order came into effect from Tuesday. Cars and two-wheelers are allowed to ply on the 600-metre flyover. Heavy vehicles have been barred on the flyover after a health check by the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority. Signals will be put on the flyover and its approaches asking vehicles to keep to the speed limit. A laser speed gun will be installed on the flyover to check the speed of vehicles plying on it.

New administrators for La Martiniere Schools

The two administrators appointed by the Kolkata High Court for the La Martiniere Schools have been visiting the campuses to understand how the institutions function. Justice Indrajit Chatterjee and Justice Sidhartha Chatterjee, both former judges of Kolkata high court, have been appointed as joint administrators after Justice Tapan Dutta, a former student and a former judge in the high court, refused to take responsibility on personal grounds. All the decisions of the schools’ board of governors have to be vetted by the administrators.