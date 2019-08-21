Home Nation

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga urges Centre for Lengpui airport revamp

The people of Mizoram have to travel more than 160 km to Silchar (in southern Assam) through strenuous and hostile roads to catch flight for Kolkata, Delhi and other important cities.

Published: 21st August 2019 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga (Photo | Facebook)

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has urged Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to revamp the state's Lengpui airport, once busiest in the northeast after Guwahati, Agartala and Imphal airports.

"The Chief Minister met the Civil Aviation Minister in New Delhi on Tuesday and discussed revamp of the airport to improve air connectivity between the mountainous state and other cities in the country", an official of Mizoram Chief Minister's Secretariat said on Wednesday

Puri assured Zoramthanga of appropriate steps at the earliest. Zoramthanga also requested Puri to allow additional flights from the airport, which is being expanded.

According to the official, Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo, who accompanied the Chief Minister at the meeting with the Minister, said the three private airlines, IndiGo, GoAir and Alliance Air, had promised to start their flights from next month.

The people of Mizoram have to travel more than 160 km to Silchar (in southern Assam) through strenuous and hostile roads to catch flight for Kolkata, Delhi and other important cities.

The official said the private airlines had began withdrawing operations since 2011 citing various reasons, including safety, maintenance and viability.

Currently, only Air India is operating one flight between Aizawl and Kolkata.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mizoram Zoramthanga Lengpui airport
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp