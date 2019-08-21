Mizoram CM Zoramthanga urges Centre for Lengpui airport revamp

By IANS

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has urged Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to revamp the state's Lengpui airport, once busiest in the northeast after Guwahati, Agartala and Imphal airports.

"The Chief Minister met the Civil Aviation Minister in New Delhi on Tuesday and discussed revamp of the airport to improve air connectivity between the mountainous state and other cities in the country", an official of Mizoram Chief Minister's Secretariat said on Wednesday

Puri assured Zoramthanga of appropriate steps at the earliest. Zoramthanga also requested Puri to allow additional flights from the airport, which is being expanded.

According to the official, Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo, who accompanied the Chief Minister at the meeting with the Minister, said the three private airlines, IndiGo, GoAir and Alliance Air, had promised to start their flights from next month.

The people of Mizoram have to travel more than 160 km to Silchar (in southern Assam) through strenuous and hostile roads to catch flight for Kolkata, Delhi and other important cities.

The official said the private airlines had began withdrawing operations since 2011 citing various reasons, including safety, maintenance and viability.

Currently, only Air India is operating one flight between Aizawl and Kolkata.