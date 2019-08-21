Home Nation

Pakistan violates ceasefire again in Rajouri

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place in Rajouri district's Sundarbani sector at about 3.45 p.m., officials said.

Indian Army

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Pakistan on Wednesday again resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, triggering an immediate response from India.

Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing small arms and shelling with mortars in Sunderbani Sector. The Indian Army retaliated with equal force.

On Tuesday, Pakistan had fired small arms and fired mortars in the Krishna Ghati sector.

Pakistan violated the ceasefire near the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Monday too. Army sources said an increase in shelling could be part of Pakistan's efforts to sneak in militants into Jammu and Kashmir.

Ceasefire violations have witnessed a spike after a sudden dip in the first two weeks of August. The number of ceasefire violations along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir have been the highest in July this year.

