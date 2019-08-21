Home Nation

RLSP demands CBI probe into attack on police in Bihar

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: The Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, a constituent of the opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar, on Wednesday demanded a CBI inquiry into the attack on a police party in Saran district the previous evening, in which two policemen were killed.

The party also sought resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on moral grounds.

Headed by ex-Union minister Upendra Kushwaha, the RLSP alleged that the attack, which left two police personnel dead and another injured, proved that the state government had lost grip on the law and order situation.

The killing of Additional Inspector Mithilesh Kumar Sah and constable Farooq Alam and the audacity with which the attackers decamped with weapons carried by the deceased policemen offers proof that Nitish Kumar is unable to govern Bihar, Kushwaha said in a statement here.

The family members of the deceased have lost faith in the efficacy of the police force and they have sought a CBI inquiry.

"We are in support of the demand. We also demand that Kumar own up his failures and resign on moral grounds", Kushwaha alleged.

Nearly a dozen criminals, riding a Scorpio, had opened fire on a police party in Madhaura police station area of Saran on Tuesday evening.

The policemen were part of a special investigating team set up for solving a case of dacoity. The weapons looted by the attackers included an AK 47 rifle and a pistol.

The dismal law and order situation in the state can be gauged from various instances.

One of these being DGP Gupteshwar Pandey recently stating that he was facing threat to his life," Kushwaha added.

A former loyalist of Kumar, Kushwaha, parted company with him and floated his own outfit six years ago

