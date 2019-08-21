Rosewood not ‘endangered’, India claims

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has proposed that sheesham (rosewood), among other species, be delisted from being an endangered property as it is available in ‘abundance’. The proposal was put forward at the 18th meeting of the Conference of Parties of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora in Geneva. The event which started on August 17 will go on till August 28.

According to the Indian government, the proposal moved to delist the species under Dalbergia genus was in the interest of the artisans and farmers of India, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

Countries like Tanzania and other African countries have also agreed to support India. The proposal would be deliberated in the coming days and put to vote.

The Ministry of Environment cited a study conducted by Botanical Survey of India which shows Dalbergia sissoo does not fall into any threatened category and is available in abundance both in wild and cultivated populations.