Scientists beaten on suspicion of child-lifting in Bihar

Sharing apples and bananas with children, who were grazing cattle, landed two geologists of Manipur and Kolkata  in deep trouble on Monday evening in Bihar’s Rohtas district.

By Express News Service

PATNA: Sharing apples and bananas with children, who were grazing cattle, landed two geologists of Manipur and Kolkata in deep trouble on Monday evening in Bihar’s Rohtas district. The duo were thrashed by locals on the suspicion of being child-lifters and caught hold by locals,who thrashed them badly at Chafla village in Bihar’s Nauhata.

According to police sources, R L Rotang  from Manipur Geological survey of India and Manish Kumar of same department from Kolkata were conducting a survey in the boondock village.

“The duo shared some fruits they had carried with themselves with the children nearby. However, when one of the children went back to his village, rumours started that child-lifters attempted to lure the children by fruits,” the police said.

Consequently, the villagers rushed to the site with weapons in their hands and caught hold of the two geologists and started beating them

The mob of locals also damaged the car of geologists by which they had come to conduct the survey. However, they managed to escape from the mob fury that was attempting to lynch them on suspicion of being child-lifters .

An FIR has been lodged against 100 unknown people from the village on the written complaint of one of the victims under different relevant sections of IPC. Earlier, in Patna’s Danapur area,two Sikh pilgrims were beaten up by a mob suspecting them to be child lifters.
 

