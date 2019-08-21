Home Nation

Unnao rape: Delhi court dismisses plea for addition of charges against MLA

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma said there was no merit in the plea moved by the counsel of the rape survivor and her family.

Published: 21st August 2019 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed a plea for the addition of charges in the Unnao rape case against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor in 2017.

The rape survivor's mother had sought that fresh charges under sections 376(2)(f) and (k) (penetrative sexual assault by a person in a position of trust and control over the woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) be invoked against the accused.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma said there was no merit in the plea moved by the counsel of the rape survivor and her family.

If the charge as sought by the victim's family was added, it would have led to a severe punishment on conviction -- imprisonment for the remainder of a person's natural life.

During the in-camera trial, the court examined one more witness on Wednesday, the sixth person to be examined since the trial began in the national capital from August 16 after the case was transferred from a Lucknow court pursuant to a Supreme Court order.

The court put up the matter for further hearing on August 26.

It had earlier framed charges against Sengar and co-accused Shashi Singh under sections 376(1) (rape), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping or inducing a woman to compel for marriage etc.), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 5(c) and 6 (penetrative sexual assault by a public servant) of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

In Wednesday's order, the judge said, "I find no merit in the present application. Firstly, the application has not been supported by the CBI".

Moreover, since a specific charge under section 5(c) of the POCSO Act has already been framed, I do not see how sections 376(2)(f) and (k) of the IPC become applicable merely because Sengar is a 'public servant'.

The offences entail a maximum punishment of life imprisonment, which may not necessarily mean for the remainder of the convict's natural life.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had opposed the plea, saying since charges were already framed against Sengar, the new provisions were not applicable.

The plea had said section 376(2)(f) of the IPC applied as being the local MLA, Sengar was in a position of trust or authority as the rape survivor was a voter in the area.

It had further said charges should also be framed under section 376(2)(k) of the IPC as the legislator was also in a position of control or dominance over the girl or her family members since they were voters of his constituency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi court Unnao rape CBI
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp