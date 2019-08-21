Vista teams up with Akshaya Patra for Mid-Day meals

By IANS

NEW DELHI: US-based investment firm Vista Equity Partners on Wednesday announced its expansion of partnership with the Akshaya Patra Foundation to support the latter's Mid-Day meal programme across India.

In a statement, Vista said its portfolio companies operating in India had pledged an additional $1 million to Akshaya Patra.

The partnership of the investment firm, specializing in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses, is part of "its commitment to invest in and give back to the communities in regions where they operate".