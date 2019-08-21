Home Nation

When Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee reminded request for temple to PM Narendra Modi

Last year, when the BJP tried to kickstart a Rath Yatra, Trinamool cadres went to the area to 'purify' it by sprinkling Ganga water.

Published: 21st August 2019 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may see red over 'Jai Shri Ram chants, but one of her party MPs reminded Narendra Modi about the need for a temple in a housing complex here when the Prime Minister went to inaugurate the flats.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Kalyan Banerjee said that while the new duplex flats were being built for MPs in North Avenue in Lutyens Delhi, he had suggested keeping a separate room as a 'mandir' to offer prayers.

When Modi went to inaugurate the flats on Monday, Banerjee shook his hands and told him: "Ye mera suggestion tha jab huya tha ke pooja ke liye ek ghar hona chahiye. Mandir ke liye" (when it was being constructed, I suggested them to keep a separate room for temple to offer pooja).

Modi cut him short before jokingly telling the MP, "Ye bangal ke akhbar me chhapega" (this will be printed in Bengali dailies), before both broke into laughter.

West Bengal has seen an exodus of political leaders mainly from the ruling Trinamool Congress, with many complaining that their former party was practicing "politics of appeasement", a charge made both by BJP President Amit Shah and Modi at election rallies in Bengal.

Be it the party's reported opposition to Saraswati puja in schools or Mamata Banerjee expressing displeasure over public display of Ram Navami, Trinamool's stance has come under attack from the BJP.

Last year, when the BJP tried to kickstart a Rath Yatra, Trinamool cadres went to the area to 'purify' it by sprinkling Ganga water. Now, one of their senior MPs asking for a 'mandir' at the newly constructed MP flats in Delhi may ruffle many feathers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Trinamool Congress Kalyan Banerjee  TMC
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp