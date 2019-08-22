Amit Shah to chair Western zonal council meet Thursday at Panaji

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 24th Western Zonal Council’s meet will be held in Panaji on August 22 under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah where issues pertaining to the Home Ministry at the Centre and the respective departments in states of the western region will be discussed.

Western Council is a forum for the Centre and the states to cooperate and exchange ideas and experiences on issues related to health, security and social welfare and it will be held in Goa on Thursday, officials said.

Shah will preside over the day-long meeting to be attended by chief ministers of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa and administrators of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The Goa CM is the vice-chairperson and host of the meet. The previous meeting of the council was chaired by the then home minister Rajnath Singh at Gandhinagar in April last year.

The Western Zonal Council was set up in 1957 with the objective of resolving disputes and irritants between Centre and states and among states in the designated zone.

The council is expected to discuss a broad range of issues including boundary-related disputes, security, infra-structure-related matters like road, transport, industries, water, power and issues pertaining to environment, housing, education and food security.