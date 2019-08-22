Home Nation

Bihar DGP orders probe after 22 police rifles fail to fire at Jagannath Mishra's funeral

The incident took place at the native village of three-time former CM Dr Jagannath Mishra in Belaur in Supaul district where his last rites were to be performed with full state honours.

Published: 22nd August 2019 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A probe was ordered on Thursday by director general of police (DGP) Bihar Gupteshwar Panday into the incident in which all the 22 rifles of the Supaul police failed to fire even a single bullet on Wednesday while giving a guard of honour to the mortal remains of former CM Dr Jagannath Mishra in the presence of CM Nitish Kumar and other dignitaries.

The incident took place at the native village of three-time former CM Dr Jagannath Mishra in Belaur in Supaul district where his last rites were to be performed with full state honours. DGP Panday directed the SP of Supaul to conduct a probe into the incident that had demoralised the entire police fraternity and take proper action against the guilty.

CM Nitish Kumar accompanied by his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi had reached there by a chopper to pay homage at the pyre of Dr Mishra.

Twenty-two jawans of the home guards were lined up with each carrying the Lee-Enfield Mark-III bolt action .303 inch calibre bullet rifle of the British period on their shoulders to fire as homage to Dr Mishra.

After Nitish Kumar and others paid floral tributes at the pyre of Dr Mishra, the sergeant major of the Supaul police gave the command to fire, but not a single bullet could be fired although the cops attempted to shoot twice.

It created an embarrassing situation, leaving senior police officials red-faced. Sources present there said CM Nitish Kumar did not utter a single word on the failure to fire any bullets. “But unhappiness was seen write large on his face,” said a senior police official.

An RJD politician and MLA, who was one of the dignitaries present at the funeral, termed the failure to fire any bullets a ‘humiliation’ to the departed soul.

Other people assembled there were heard saying the rifles of police have slept forever while firearms of criminals have awakened with full speed.
 

