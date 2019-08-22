Home Nation

Bihar IAS Officers Associations to organise 'Patna Mind Fest' on August 24, 25

This is the second time in Patna that such event is being organised aiming at bringing glorious learning legacy to the fore after the inaugural PMF held on March 17-18 in 2018.
 

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Which city in India is one of the oldest inhabited places in the world?  Which village is called the village of IAS officers in India? Like these, a lot of facts would be asked and answered at the scheduled second annual two-day long ‘Patna Mind Fest’ (PMF), starting from August 24 to 25.

The fest will be organised by the Bihar chapter of IAS Officers’ Association in partnership with Bihar Museum, Extra-C and other like-minded organisations on a unique concept of combing a series of mind games engaging children and adults alike at Bihar Museum. 

Vivek Kumar Singh, IAS officer and secretary of Bihar’s IAS Officers Association(IOA) said the two-day Patna Mind Fest-2019 will offer a lot of chances
for India quiz, general quiz, Dumb-Charades, Cryptic Crossword and Word-Bee besides other activities.

"The events will be anchored by IIM Bangalore alumnus and renowned quiz-master Venkatesh Srinivasan," said Singh, adding further that all events would be open to the public with no age bar.

He said that India Quiz and General Quiz will be followed by prizes on the first day of the event on August 24 after on the spot-registration while the Crosswords followed by Dumb-Charades and Word-Bee events will be held on the second day of the fest.
 
