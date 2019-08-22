Home Nation

Bihar Police rifles fail during gun salute to deceased CM Jagannath Mishra 

Jagannath Mishra passed away on August 19 and the cremation took place at Balua Bazar amid with full state honours.

As the 21 policemen got ready to fire from their guns, none of the guns could actually fire.

By IANS

SUPAUL: In a major embarrassment to the Nitish Kumar government, Bihar Police failed to complete the 21-gun salute tradition during the cremation of former Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra.

In accordance with the tradition, a 21-gun salute had to be given to the departed soul. As the 21 policemen got ready to fire from their guns, none of the guns could actually fire. The policemen tried their best but not a single fire could be carried out, the police said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and other senior police officials were present during the cremation process.

According to the eye-witnesses, even senior officers tried to make the guns work but failed to find any solution. Finally, the cremation rituals were completed, but without the gun salute.

The senior officials refused to comment on this. Supaul Superintendent of Police Mrityunjay Chaudhary said: "We will initiate a probe in the matter and take action against the guilty persons".

