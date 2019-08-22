Home Nation

CBI headquarters turns into fortress as sleuths quiz former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

P Chidamabaram had reportedly spent Wednesday night inside a suite on the ground floor of the CBI building.

Published: 22nd August 2019 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The area around CBI headquarters building in New Delhi was virtually turned into a fortress on Thursday as top sleuths continued interrogating former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram inside its premises.

The road leading to the building was barricaded at least 500 meters ahead of its entrance with a huge contingent of policemen standing guard. Incidentally, the new CBI building was inaugurated in the presence of Chidambaram in 2011.

ALSO READ: Chidambaram's dignity would have stayed intact had he surrendered earlier, says BJP MP Satya Pal Singh

Entry through the barricade was strictly barred except for staff and vehicles with government stickers.

"All thoroughfare has been blocked. Entry is only on furnishing of valid identity proofs. General public have been prohibited from using this route," said a senior cop.

ALSO READ: Congress attacks Modi government over Chidambaram's arrest

Entry of vehicles through the barricade was only through a proper queue.

Chidamabaram had reportedly spent Wednesday night inside a suite on the ground floor of the CBI building.

Chidamabaram had been whisked to the headquarters of the CBI, near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, on Wednesday night after he surfaced at a press conference of the Congress Party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
P Chidambaram CBI
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp