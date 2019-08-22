Home Nation

Chidambaram's dignity would have stayed intact had he surrendered earlier, says BJP MP Satya Pal Singh

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was arrested after he failed to get relief from the Supreme Court over CBI and ED's pursuit of him.

Published: 22nd August 2019 01:41 PM

By ANI

NEW DELHI: BJP Baghpat MP Satya Pal Singh on Thursday accused senior Congress leader P Chidambaram of not respecting law of the land and thwarting arrests while stating that 'his dignity would have remained intact, had he surrendered earlier'.

"Chidambaram ji is a former Union Finance and Home Minister. He is an intellectual and very well knows the law. He should not have behaved like this after the court's order. What happened was not good, had he surrendered earlier, his dignity would have remained intact," Singh said speaking to ANI.

Reacting to the accusations by Congress leaders of BJP orchestrating Chidambaram's arrest, he said: "The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are independent investigative agencies. The case is registered with ED and CBI and accordingly, they are working. No one can run away from the law. He should have faith in court."

Upon reaching the former Union Minister's residence on Tuesday, CBI officials were unable to find P Chidambaram and as a result, they pasted a notice at his premises asking him to present himself within two hours.

Chidambaram, one of the key ministers during ten years of UPA regime, was taken to headquarters of the probe agency after CBI officials scaled the boundary walls of his residence in Jor Bagh on Wednesday night to arrest him in connection with the INX Media case.

He was arrested after he failed to get relief from the Supreme Court over CBI and ED's pursuit of him. He is likely to be produced before a CBI court at Rouse Avenue today.

Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Randeep Singh Surjewala have backed the Rajya Sabha MP against his arrest by the investigation agencies. However, the BJP leaders urged the people to leave the matter up to the court of law.

