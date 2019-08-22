Congress should not worry if P Chidambaram is innocent: Pralhad Joshi

By PTI

KOLKATA: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said the Congress should not worry about the arrest of P Chidambaram if he had committed no wrong and asserted that the law will take its own course.

The CBI on Wednesday night arrested Chidambaram, senior Congress leader and former Union finance minister, in connection with alleged corruption in granting foreign investment clearances to INX Media during his tenure.

Top Congress leaders defended Chidambaram and accused the Union government of political vendetta.

"The matter is sub-judice. Why is Congress afraid? If he has committed no wrong, there is nothing to worry about. Law will take its own course," Joshi told reporters here.

Joshi, who is also the coal minister, expressed concern over illegal coal mining in the state, as both the state and central government are losing revenues due to it.

"There are issues over illegal coal mining and it needs to be addressed. We would write to the chief minister to look into the matter," Joshi said.