Enforcement Directorate attaches assets worth Rs 19 lakh in Uttarakhand medical college admission case 

Rohit Singh Chauhan is being probed for cheating people to the tune of Rs 1.29 crore by dishonestly inducing them in getting admission in post-graduation courses under the management quota in HIHT.

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has attached properties worth over Rs 19 lakh of a man booked under the anti-money laundering law for allegedly duping people by promising them secure admission in an Uttarakhand medical college, an official said Thursday.

Rohit Singh Chauhan is being probed for cheating people to the tune of Rs 1.29 crore by dishonestly inducing them in getting admission in post-graduation courses under the management quota in HIHT Medical College, Dehradun, the official said.

The properties attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) are a 0.138-hectare plot valued at Rs 4.83 lakh and a flat in New Delhi worth Rs 14.69 lakh.

The plot is in the name of Chauhan and his father and the plot, in addition to the two, is in the name of his mother, the official said.

The ED had initiated the probe on the basis of an FIR and chargesheet filed by Uttarakhand police against Chauhan and other accused in the case.

Chauhan played an active role in duping the complainants and collected funds from them.

He transferred the money to his and his family members' account and utilised it for personal use, the official said.

Chauhan and his associates fraudulently collected Rs 1.29 crore from the complainants in cash and through banking channels and credited them into the account of a company he was a director of, he said.

